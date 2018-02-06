Carnival in Wonderland is a hit for all ages

Vernon Winter Carnival continues until Feb. 11 with a fun variety of events

From the crowning of royalty to feather fanciers, the 58th Vernon Winter Carnival is now in full swing, with events taking place all over town.

Carnival in Wonderland kicked off Feb. 2 with activities for all ages. Shriners in mini cars at the parade, Proclamation and Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star LVII and the BC Championship Snow Sculpture Competition at Silver Star are just a few of the fun events that have been enjoyed so far by locals and visitors alike. And on Feb. 4, the Mother Daughter Tea in Wonderland at the Village Green Hotel provided an opportunity for mothers to spend an afternoon with their little princesses, who dressed up in their favourite gowns to enjoy snacks, tea, face painting and games.

If you’re looking for some Carnival fun this week, Feb. 6 brings the Ski for Light Festival at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, Arrest the Best, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at the Vernon library, Origami and Tea at Teassential and Pinot and Paint at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, Carnival wraps up with Toonie & a Tin at Kal Tire Place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Queen and Princess Silver Star and the Vernon Vipers for an afternoon of skating. There will be face painting and bounce castles and many other activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. The Tim Hortons truck will be on site with free coffee and hot chocolate, as well as treats from Cobs Bread.

For more details on any of this week’s Carnival events, call 250-545-2236, visit Vernon Winter Carnival Society on Facebook or see the events page at vernonwintercarnival.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Public hearing underway for Banks Crescent proposal
Next story
Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Just Posted

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Teen killed in highway crash

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Carnival in Wonderland is a hit for all ages

Vernon Winter Carnival continues until Feb. 11 with a fun variety of events

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

Most Read