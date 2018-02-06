Carnival in Wonderland is a hit for all ages

From the crowning of royalty to feather fanciers, the 58th Vernon Winter Carnival is now in full swing, with events taking place all over town.

Carnival in Wonderland kicked off Feb. 2 with activities for all ages. Shriners in mini cars at the parade, Proclamation and Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star LVII and the BC Championship Snow Sculpture Competition at Silver Star are just a few of the fun events that have been enjoyed so far by locals and visitors alike. And on Feb. 4, the Mother Daughter Tea in Wonderland at the Village Green Hotel provided an opportunity for mothers to spend an afternoon with their little princesses, who dressed up in their favourite gowns to enjoy snacks, tea, face painting and games.

If you’re looking for some Carnival fun this week, Feb. 6 brings the Ski for Light Festival at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, Arrest the Best, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at the Vernon library, Origami and Tea at Teassential and Pinot and Paint at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, Carnival wraps up with Toonie & a Tin at Kal Tire Place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Queen and Princess Silver Star and the Vernon Vipers for an afternoon of skating. There will be face painting and bounce castles and many other activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. The Tim Hortons truck will be on site with free coffee and hot chocolate, as well as treats from Cobs Bread.

For more details on any of this week’s Carnival events, call 250-545-2236, visit Vernon Winter Carnival Society on Facebook or see the events page at vernonwintercarnival.com