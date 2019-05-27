Cars broken into at Vernon soccer field

Players and families reminded to lock vehicles at Marshall Field and don’t leave valuables in car

Soccer families are the latest victims of having their vehicles broken into.

The North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association has issued an alert after cars were broken into at Marshall Field recently.

See: Vernon newshounds fit to be tied

“If you are at Marshall for games or for the mass practices please lock your cars and don’t leave valuables in your car,” NOYSA reminds players and families. “There have been reports of cars broken into while in the parking lot.”

There is a mass practice Monday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m.

See: Vernon U16 girls freeze Slurpee cup competitors

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It was really kinda crazy to see’: Slackline act spotted in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon council sets town hall meeting on downtown issues

Meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Vernon Rec Centre auditorium

Armstrong gas station robbed

RCMP seek suspect from Esso robbery

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of downtown Vernon

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Lavington group seeks roof on community rink

Lavington Community Association raising funds for roof on outdoor pad/skating rink at local park

‘It was really kinda crazy to see’: Slackline act spotted in South Okanagan

Penticton resident saw the act during a hike

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

‘It was really kinda crazy to see’: Slackline act spotted in South Okanagan

Penticton resident saw the act during a hike

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

Most Read