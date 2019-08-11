Pawprints’ Pam Guelly, Bosley’s manager Tobi Lee Kral and Armstrong Co-op Assistant Manager Tanis Edgar at the announcement of Fuel Good Day, which takes place Sept. 17. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

One day after International Cat Day, an Armstrong pet products store teamed up with a cat rescue foundation to help find homes for some critters in need.

It was Bosley’s second anniversary in Armstrong on Saturday, and the pet supplies retailer celebrated by inviting Pawprints Animal Rescue over for a bottle drive, a cat adoption event and some good news.

Just before 11 a.m. a special announcement was made: Pawprints had been chosen by the Armstrong Regional Co-0p gas bar for its annual Fuel Good Day – a day in which they’ll donate 10 cents of every litre pumped to the animal rescue.

“We were absolutely thrilled there this year when the Co-Op chose Pawprints Animal Rescue as their charity of choice,” said Brenda Firth, Bosley’s Assistant Manager and event coordinator for Pawprints.

Fuel Good Day will take place Sept. 17. In addition to a hopefully busy day at the pumps there will be a Scout barbecue, and the North Okanagan Knights will drop by to sign autographs.

By 1 p.m. Saturday Pawprints had found new homes for four of their cats. “We’re just having a little kitten being adopted right now,” said Pawprints’ Pam Guelly. “He’s moving all the way to Victoria.”

For Guelly and Pawprints as a whole, the partnership with Bosley’s has been essential to their cause.

“They host these adoption events for us, which are huge in getting our kitties out there and people being able to come and meet them and finding those forever homes for them,” she said.

Those still interested in adopting don’t need to worry about supply. Guelly says there are currently close to 50 kittens in Pawprints’ care, and on top of that the cat rescue spays and neuters a large number of feral street cats each year.

“We are on overload right now. It’s been a really busy year,” said Guelly.

“One of the cats that we have here today was abandoned on the Coquihalla a few weeks ago,” explained Firth.

“Some wonderful samaritan on the highway found her and now she’s here with Pawprints, so we’re looking for a nice home for her.”

The Co-ops in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm choose different charity for Fuel Good Day each year. Last year’s Fuel Good Day raised $4,063 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society, $2,794 for the Armstrong Food Bank, and $3,560 for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

Based in Chase, Pawprints specializes in feral, stray and abandoned cats throughout B.C.

Watch: ‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

Read More: Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Just Posted

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Birds to blame for Vernon Performing Arts Centre repairs

Northern Flickers have caused damage over the years to the centre, leading to repair bill

Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Popular fundraiser for food bank takes place during final Music in the Park concert at Memorial Park

Hero of Vernon hotel fire remembered 110 years later

Monument to Archie Hickling’s bravery and memory on Aug. 10, 1909 erected in Polson Park

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Most Read