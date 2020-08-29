The Kelowna Fire Department. (Files)

Cause of Kelowna building fire deemed suspicious

Crews responded to the blaze on Baille Avenue Saturday afternoon

A fire that spread to a building in Kelowna’s North End Saturday afternoon has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 700 block of Baillie Avenue after numerous reports came in around 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Crews found smoke and flames in pallets on the ground to the roof of a two-storey commercial building.

“An offensive fire attack was deployed and the fire was controlled from the outside while other crews got onto the roof and into the building to check for extension,” said Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens in a media release.

The cause of the fire is being considered suspicious.

The fire dealt minor damage to the building’s roof. Crews worked to diffuse smoke inside the building to reduce damage to its interior.

Three engines, a command unit and rescue truck and 19 fire personnel attended the scene with assistance from the RCMP.

