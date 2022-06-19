Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake (Vernon Morning Star)

Caution urged with visible algae blooms on Wood Lake

Lake Country, RDCO, and Interior Health are monitoring the lake

  • Jun. 19, 2022 2:00 p.m.
  • News

The District of Lake Country is warning users of Wood Lake about potentially harmful algae.

Cautionary signs have been posted around the lake due to visible algae blooms.

The lake is being monitored in partnership with the regional district and Interior Health.

It is recommended for people and pets to avoid contact with algae blooms as they can have toxic effects.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
