Changes on the books as Vernon graduation rate remains stagnant

Eighty-five per cent of Vernon students who started Grade 12 in September 2020 went on to graduate in June 2021, the Vernon School District said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Wayne Emde, photo; Mary-Anne Morgan, Photoshop artist)

The Vernon School District saw another year of graduation rates hit below the provincial average.

The School District 22 grad rate has remained more or less the same for several years, and the school district reported no changes in 2020-2021.

“During the 2021-2022 school year, and going forward, we are making some significant changes, including academic reviews of Grade 10-12 students at all our high schools,” said Supt. Christine Perkins.

On Thursday the school district provided statistics showing that 85 per cent of all students who began Grade 12 in fall 2020 went on to graduate the following June. The grad rate drops to 71 per cent for Indigenous students and 54 per cent for students with diverse needs.

Perkins said targeted programming for Indigenous students and students with diverse needs will be implemented, and there will be a focus to provide equitable learning experiences for all students.

“All grad program students (Grades 10-12) will have a three-year grad plan signed off by themselves and their parents in their files,” Perkins said. “We want all our students to be successful, and for most students that will mean a graduation certificate. For a few others, we will work with them and their families individually.”

The district and the Ministry of Education also keep track of six-year completion rates, which track how many students graduate within six years of beginning Grade 8. The 2020-21 completion rate for all SD 22 students was 80.4 per cent, compared to the provincial average of 86 per cent.

The completion rate for Indigenous students was 64.3 per cent versus the provincial average of 72 per cent, and the rate for students with diverse needs was 58.8 per cent compared to 74 per cent province-wide.

The school district is currently in the process of completing a new strategic plan which will lay the groundwork for learning going forward.

Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, members of the school community are invited to offer their thoughts and feedback on the strategic plan through a survey that can be accessed online at www.sd22.bc.ca.

READ MORE: No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Brendan Shykora

Graduation 2021Schools