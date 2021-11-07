Chaotic scene and arrest near Penticton mall Saturday morning

Woman alleged to be driving erratically before fleeing on foot and being arrested

A woman was arrested Saturday morning near Cherry Lane mall after allegedly dumping a Honda SUV in some bushes near the TD Bank drive-thru. (Terry Vandament Facebook)

A woman was taken down and arrested near Cherry Lane mall in front of dozens of shoppers and drivers Saturday morning, Nov. 6.

Around 11 a.m., a woman described to have multi-coloured hair was allegedly driving a green Honda SUV erratically on Main Street. One woman working traffic control near the Toyota dealership took to Facebook to say the woman drove through her construction area driving like a maniac and speeding.

One woman said she saw the same vehicle almost hit two cars and then drive up on the sidewalk to get around other cars, as well as run a red light.

The SUV she was allegedly driving was dumped halfway in the bushes by the drive-thru at the TD Bank in the Superstore mall.

Police attended the scene and made an arrest. Some who witnessed the arrest said she was resisting.

Terry Vandament witnessed the whole event and posted a picture of the arrest.

There is not yet any information from the Penticton RCMP and the Western News will have more information when it becomes available.

This Honda SUV was left in the bushes at the TD Bank drive thru. (Michelle Prystay Facebook)