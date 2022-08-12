An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
Next story
Princeton gets $750k in funding to revitalize downtown core

Just Posted

Lightning strikes in Kelowna on Aug. 11. (Landon Hemmes- Instagram)
Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

Rory McDonald has been missing since May 2021 and RCMP suspect foul play in his disappearance. (Contributed)
Criminality suspected in case of missing Vernon man

A hiker makes his way alongside the raging waters on the BX Creek Trail, which is now closed due to the high water. (Photo courtesy of David Thomas)
Flood work closes Vernon dog park, longer

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car rolls over off Kelowna’s Glenmore Road