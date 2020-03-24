Charges move forward for two men connected to 2017 Vernon stabbing

A trial date for Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky has been set for Sept. 15, 2020

The Vernon Law Courts may have been largely empty on Tuesday, March 24, but the attempted murder charges of two men nonetheless moved forward.

Jordan Robert Kupser and Brennan Joel Metlewsky are charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in Vernon that took place almost two years ago. Their trial date is set for Sept. 15, 2020.

Police said there was no public threat at the time, as the stabbing appeared to be targeted.

On May 15, 2017, Vernon RCMP informed that a 45-year-old man was in serious condition after he was stabbed numerous times at an apartment building in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue around 11 a.m.

Kupser and Metlewsky were charged May 2, 2019. Both were both born in 1996, meaning they would have been between 20 and 21 years old at the time of the stabbing.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled to take place today (March 24). A preliminary inquiry is set for April 2, and April 16 has also been booked for continuation of the hearing.

Sheriffs at the courthouse were on hand asking people to stay away from all proceedings due to concern around COVID-19. The Supreme Court of B.C. and the Provincial Court of B.C. have curtailed operations in light of the pandemic.

