North Okanagan Conservation Officers seized cut and wrapped moose meat which they say came from two animals. As a result of the COs investigation, charges against two people will be recommended to the Crown Counsel. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan

The Conservation Officers Service confiscated cut and wrapped moose meat.

Charges are being pursued against two people following a seizure of game meat by North Okanagan Conservation Officers.

According to a post from the BC Conservation Officer Service on social media, cut and wrapped moose meat believed to have come from two animals was recently seized.

As a result of the seizure, charges against two individuals are being submitted to Crown Council for review. The post does not specify the offence that led to the meat being taken.

The post notes that seized meat is generally donated to a food bank, community shelter or local First Nation.

