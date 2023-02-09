Clint Whitecotton is a well respected fire warden in Cherryville (GoFundMe photo)

Cherryville fire warden in need of support after medical emergency

Cline Whitecotton had a brain aneurysm on New Year’s Eve

Cherryville resident Clint Whitecotton is in need of support, after a brain aneurysm on New Year’s Eve.

The well-known fire warden was at home with his wife, Debbie, when he suffered the injury.

Whitecotton was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital, where he immediately underwent surgery.

On Jan. 8, he then suffered a small stroke, although it did not seem to have caused more damage.

“Clint was unable to breathe on his own, and had to have a tracheotomy,” said a GoFundMe page launched to help the Whitecottons. “But as we all know, he is as stubborn as can be, and in recent days he has been successfully breathing on his own for short intervals.”

Doctors estimate that Whitecotton has six-to-eight months of rehab ahead.

“While he is currently unable to speak (due to the tracheotomy), he recognizes loved ones and is frowning and smiling,”said the GoFundMe page. “His recovery is day by day, and Debbie has not left his side once.”

Whitecotton will have to learn how to walk again, and the post stated how it will be a long road ahead for recovery.

The link to donate is here. As of this writing, $9,500 has been raised, just $500 behind their goal of $10,000.

