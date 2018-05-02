Child hit by vehicle in Kamloops

A nine-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Kamloops.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m., Wednesday, when a child, riding a scooter, was hit by a vehicles backing out of a driveway on Coldwater Drive.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the driver was unable to see the boy due to the speed he was travelling and hedges blocking the driver’s view.

“The boy ran into the back of the vehicle and tumbled,” she said.

The child was taken to a medical facility with a non-life threatening injury.

Kamloops RCMP would like to encourage parents to discuss road safety with their children and to watch for vehicles in driveways.

