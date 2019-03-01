Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

A second shooting has taken place in Chilliwack this week.

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of a shooting near the back of Sardis secondary, on South Sumas on Thursday evening. The event began to unfold about 9 p.m., with shots reported. Police arrived on scene shortly after.

Some residents in the area are reporting hearing cars squealing, and what seemed to be a barricaded house in the area.

One video shared on Facebook shows multiple police cars in the dark, with what sounds like a man screaming in pain nearby.

By 10:45 p.m., RCMP were telling people in the area they were no longer searching for a suspect.

Earlier this week, a woman in her 40s was shot at a home on Victor Street, and is reported to be in critical condition. It’s unclear if the two shootings are related at this point.

Follow this website for updates as they become available.

NOTE: The first version of this story had an incorrect time of the incident and has since been corrected.

Previous story
West Kelowna teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation
Next story
Fundraiser for Kelowna woman trapped in Haiti reaches goal

Just Posted

Vernon council hung up on proposed phone message

Staff looking to implement 14 second voice recording to deal with disrespectful customers

Workshop hones in on Vernon PAC financial accountability

The workshop is March 5 at Vernon Secondary School

Accident on Vernon’s Hospital Hill slows traffic

At least three, possibly four, vehicles in fender-bender style crash before 5 p.m. near 16th Avenue

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Major honour for Coldstream basketball star

Jordan Korol of the UBC Okanagan Heat wins Sylvia Sweeney Award for community service

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill mphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

West Kelowna teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Most Read