Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony at the Salmon Arm campus on Sept. 23. Christian was recently acclaimed as tribal chief of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council. (File photo)

Christian acclaimed as Shuswap Nation Tribal Council chief

Splatsin Kupki7 (Chief) Wayne Christian to serve another three-year term

  • Aug. 20, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Wayne Christian has been acclaimed as tribal chief of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

Christian, chief of the Splatsin Nation near Enderby, was the only nominee for the position of tribal chief and will serve for another three-year term, ending in May 2024.

Christian is of Secwépemc ancestry and the father of seven children, numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Christian has been chief or council member with Splatsin for 26 years.

He has worked on healing and community mental health for 20 years, including time with the Round Lake Treatment Centre and the Community Health Associates of BC.

Christian is also focused on promoting and learning the practise of Secwépemc language, customs and traditions.

Christian said he believes that ceremonies, language and laws are the foundation of rebuilding the Secwépemc Nation and governance structures.

“We need to move beyond reconciliation and into reconstruction of our land, laws, language and families,” Christian said.

“The genocidal laws and policies perpetrated against our children will never be forgotten. We have been here for thousands of years and shall remain here on our lands until the end of time.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
