City advises Vernon businesses on how to avoid fires

The fire safety tips centre around garbage and recycling disposal practices

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vernon are reminding businesses how to protect themselves from fire risk, with a focus on garbage disposal.

“Garbage and recycling left outside can pose a fire hazard and safety risk,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Over the last couple years, we have seen a significant increase in fire calls involving commercial garbage bins that have been left unlocked and materials that have been left outside of businesses, such as wood pallets or recycling. Therefore, we’re seeking assistance to reduce fire risk in the community and keep properties safe.”

Businesses are encouraged to keep their areas clean and fire safe by properly storing garbage and recycling until collection day.

“A number of years ago, the city adjusted its garbage and recycling collection times for the downtown area, so business operators could put out their bags on the day of collection – after opening their shops – instead of having to place the bags the night before,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “This made a big difference in reducing the amount of waste that was sitting in alleys and laneways overnight.”

Here are the commercial garbage and recycling collection times in Vernon:

• Downtown laneways and alleys begin at 10 a.m.;

• Areas outside the downtown begin at 7 a.m.;

• Businesses that choose to use a commercial bin program are responsible for making their own arrangements with a private waste collection provider;

The city offers the following additional tips for businesses;

• Keep the perimeter of your building clear of garbage and combustibles;

• If participating in the loose bag collection program, keep garbage and recycling inside until the day of collection;

• Put out garbage and recycling as close to collection time as possible;

• If a bag is missed during collection, bring it back inside until the next designated collection day and time;

• If using a commercial bin, place the bin away from buildings, as best as possible;

• When possible, lock the bin when not in use;

• Commercial and industrial customers are responsible for making their own arrangements for the appropriate disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials, such as furniture;

• Have wooden pallets and oversized materials collected or disposed of immediately;

• Assist with tidying if materials become scattered prior to collection.

“Your efforts make a difference,” said Lind. “Together we can help reduce the risk of fire and help keep our businesses and community safe.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
