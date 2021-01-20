City of Enderby to purchase new Zamboni

The ice resurfacer at the Enderby Memorial Arena is reaching the end of its useful life

The City of Enderby is looking into purchasing a new Zamboni to replace the ice resurfacer that is nearing the end of its expected life at the Enderby Memorial Arena in 2021. (Contributed)

A new Zamboni will likely be clearing the ice at the Enderby Memorial Arena before the end of 2021.

The city is in the process of buying a new Zamboni to replace the current model that is nearing the end of its life and is scheduled for replacement in 2021, according to a memo to the Enderby and District Services Commission from the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Tate Bengston dated Jan. 17, ahead of Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall.

The Commission has been saving for the replacement for several years and has the funds in place, according to the memo. The total cost of the ice resurfacer, distributed by Surrey-based Kendrick Equipment, is listed at just shy of $125,000.

According to the memo, the city intends to keep the existing Zamboni as a back-up, or to make use of its parts.

“As this piece of equipment is critical for keeping the arena operating, having easy access to spare parts reduces the risk of facility interruptions,”Bengston’s memo reads.

Arena staff have selected options to ensure the unit remains functional for a full life cycle. Selected features include a board brush, additional shaving blade, squeegee and wash water system.

A letter from Kendrick Equipment prepared for council says delivery of the Zamboni typically takes nine months.

