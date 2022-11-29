The has city partnered with Central Okanagan Public Schools and Surrey-based Safer Schools Together on a youth gang reduction initiative. (Black Press file photo)

The has city partnered with Central Okanagan Public Schools and Surrey-based Safer Schools Together on a youth gang reduction initiative. (Black Press file photo)

City of Kelowna seeks to steer youth away from ‘gang life’

Recent Public Safety Canada funding will help develop a gang reduction strategy

Deterring young people from getting involved in gang life is the focus of a new program being led by the City of Kelowna.

It’s a result of recent funding from Public Safety Canada through the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF).

The BSCF supports community-led projects that combat gun and gang violence while addressing knowledge gaps on the impacts of interventions in gun and gang violence.

READ MORE: B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

“The funds are for our city to partner and engage with the community in the development of youth gang reduction initiatives,” said Darren Caul, community safety director.

Caul added that the city will receive just over $2 million over the next three years, starting with $202,095 for 2022/2023.

The initial funding will be used for public engagement and needs assessment to understand local issues, from which a gang reduction strategy will be drafted.

“It will focus on how can we identify young people who are at risk in our community and do our best to steer them away from the lure that gang involvement offers,” said Caul.

As part of the strategy, the city partnered with Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) and Surrey-based Safer Schools Together (SST), earlier this year.

READ MORE: ‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with neighbour mourned by family, friends in Surrey

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. gang problemCity CouncilCity of Kelownafederal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope
Next story
Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA

Just Posted

The police dog unit searches the perimeter of the Sundance Suites, where a body was discovered in one of the rooms in 2017. (Morning Star file photo)
Accused in 2017 Vernon murder deemed fit for trial

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

Penticton court.
Okanagan man who shot at girlfriend to spend even longer in jail

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is looking to raise the remaining $900,000 needed for an urgently needed second CT scanner. (Submitted photo)
Donations for new CT scanner at Vernon hospital doubled on Giving Tuesday