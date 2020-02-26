Paul’s Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

City of Kelowna to make improvements to Paul’s Tomb on Knox Mountain

Paul’s Tomb will be closed for the month of March

Knox Mountain in Kelowna will be one trail short for the month of March.

The City of Kelowna intends to close Paul’s Tomb for improvements beginning on Mar. 1.

The work includes non-explosive rock slope excavation to widen the trail and allow better access for service and emergency vehicles, according to the city.

The trail closure will begin about one kilometer north of the Polar Point access. The parking lot at Poplar Point will also be closed for equipment purposes.

The trail between the first parking lot to the Poplar Point access will still be accessible and construction signage will be in place to assist park visitors.

For more information about Knox Mountain, visit kelowna.ca/parks

READ MORE:Big White’s $10-Million housing project helps attract employees

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Mountain bikingOutdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks closes shop in Vernon
Next story
Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Just Posted

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

WATCH: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof

Columbia Shuswap Regional District chipping in $50,000

From Vernon to Vegas: Upper Room Mission raffle tickets up for grabs

Fundraiser grand prize winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 28

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read