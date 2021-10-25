An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passage on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passage on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)

City of Kelowna wants resident feedback on e-scooter program

City says community feedback vital to program improvements

Whether you used them or not, the City of Kelowna wants to hear about your experiences with shared e-scooters over the past six months.

The city will be gathering feedback on the shared e-scooter program through an online survey available at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

“In order to effectively offer more innovative transportation options, we want to hear from residents about their experiences with shared e-scooters,” said Matt Worona, the city’s new mobility specialist.

Worona says community feedback has been vital to help make ongoing improvements to the program since it launched in April.

“Resident input has already helped make the program safer, for example by identifying improvements for pedestrians and those with disabilities,” he said.

The survey will be open until Nov. 7.

READ MORE: E-scooter company sues City of Kelowna

