The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)

City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

If the City of Penticton opts to take legal action against the provincial government over the Victory Church homeless shelter it would cost them an estimated $200,000 to $300,000, according to a late item added to the city’s agenda for their special council meeting Wednesday (March 31).

Council will meet with city staff this evening to discuss their next steps regarding the shelter which has dominated local headlines of late.

The 42-bed shelter’s lease expires at midnight on March 31, but BC Housing will continue to operate it through the Penticton and District Society for Community Living despite the city twice denying BC Housing’s request to keep the shelter open longer than originally intended.

The province’s housing minister David Eby has said the province will use paramountcy powers to override the city’s decision and keep the shelter open.

Penticton city staff are recommending that council conduct a public opinion survey on the shelter before pursuing legal action.

If approved the survey would begin March 31 and end April 10.

Staff are recommending the city survey Penticton residents and businesses to provide unbiased information about the community’s opinion of recent decisions, as well as provide direction on some of the options being considered. The results of the survey will be provided to council to inform future decisions about the shelter.

The goal of the survey is to seek the community’s opinion on recent council decisions and direction on how to proceed.

The questions seek to understand the community’s agreement with council’s decision not to renew the shelter’s permit, the Provincial government’s decision to invoke paramountcy, moving forward with a legal challenge and inviting the Premier to intervene.

The survey also provides participants with an opportunity to provide context for their responses and to share their views on how they would like to see the situation resolved.

In question four of the survey, staff reveals how much they believe pursuing legal action against the province would cost the city.

“Council is considering whether or not to exercise its legal right to challenge the Province in the courts, with the goal of closing and/or relocating the shelter. This process could cost between $200,000 to $300,000. Do you agree or disagree with moving forward with a legal challenge?” reads question four.

If approved by council, staff would begin taking responses on the ten question survey immediately.

To view of a draft of the survey and staff’s entire report, scroll to the bottom of the city’s special council meeting agenda.

The special council meeting begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Permit for Victory Church homeless shelter expires today

READ MORE: Penticton council announces special meeting about Victory Church shelter


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$200K elevator upgrades underway in Vernon parkade
Next story
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

Just Posted

The District of Lake Country will use development cost charge funds to purchase property on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park for more community park space centrally located. (File photo)
Lake Country dips into development charges to purchase property

Land centrally located on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park will give community centrally located park space

Sun Country Cycle lead mechanic Josh Koble presents the newly installed tool station in Ranger Park to Shylo Orchard, Vernon BMX track president Friday, on March 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews remain on-scene of a suspected hit-and-run collision at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon RCMP summoned to suspected hit-and-run collision

One vehicle allegedly rear-ended another at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road then left the scene

Elevator work is underway at the Vernon Parkade beginning April 1, 2021. (Google Maps)
$200K elevator upgrades underway in Vernon parkade

Work to begin April 1 through to mid-June

Sveva Caetani's art has come home to Vernon and will be displayed at her childhood home, the Caetani Cultural Centre this summer. (Contributed)
Caetani art comes home to Vernon

Cultural Centre getting ready to showcase more than 50 peices from Sveva Caetani

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Most Read