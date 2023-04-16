City of Vernon moving forward with Deer Park renewal project

The park is expected to have new installation of play equipment and a walkway restoration

Among the many requested improvements for the park is a resurfacing of the pickleball and tennis courts (City of Vernon Photo).

The Deer Park renewal project in Vernon is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals (RFP) for the park area.

Located at the Canadian Lakeview Estates park lot, on the far south of Tronson Road, the renewal would include the restoring of walkways, renewal of tennis and pickleball courts, and the installation of play equipment.

Other proposed improvements include the removal of stumps, leveling of open field, picnic tables, benches, bike racks and steps down to the tennis courts from the adjacent street.

Deadline for submissions of the RFP’s is May 9. For more information, visit engagevernon.ca/deer-park-renewal-project.

The completion date is anticipated to be by Sept. 30, 2023.

