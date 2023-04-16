Among the many requested improvements for the park is a resurfacing of the pickleball and tennis courts (City of Vernon Photo).

Among the many requested improvements for the park is a resurfacing of the pickleball and tennis courts (City of Vernon Photo).

City of Vernon moving forward with Deer Park renewal project

The park is expected to have new installation of play equipment and a walkway restoration

The Deer Park renewal project in Vernon is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals (RFP) for the park area.

Located at the Canadian Lakeview Estates park lot, on the far south of Tronson Road, the renewal would include the restoring of walkways, renewal of tennis and pickleball courts, and the installation of play equipment.

Other proposed improvements include the removal of stumps, leveling of open field, picnic tables, benches, bike racks and steps down to the tennis courts from the adjacent street.

Deadline for submissions of the RFP’s is May 9. For more information, visit engagevernon.ca/deer-park-renewal-project.

The completion date is anticipated to be by Sept. 30, 2023.

READ MORE: City of Vernon seeks input on Deer Park

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC ParksVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Getting teams on the same level with search and rescue ropes training in Kelowna

Just Posted

Among the many requested improvements for the park is a resurfacing of the pickleball and tennis courts (City of Vernon Photo).
City of Vernon moving forward with Deer Park renewal project

Dylan Nekrash, just 18-months-old, has been on dialysis nearly his whole life (Contributed).
One-year-old Vernon child in need of a kidney

A Buddy Holly tribute artist performs in the Louisiana Hayride Show. (Contributed)
Louisiana Hayride Show returns to Okanagan Shuswap

Vipers winger Julian Facchinelli (#5) battles with Silverbacks defenceman Liam Steele in game two BCHL playoff action from the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Saturday night (Vernon Vipers Twitter Photo).
Silverbacks even series with 5-2 victory over Vipers