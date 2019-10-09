City of Vernon seeks people for committees

21 spots to be filled for 2020

Applications are now being accepted by the City of Vernon to fill 21 spots on committees with members of the public for 2020.

Committees including Advisory Planning, Affordable Housing Advisory, Tourism Commission and the Transportation Advisory, are comprised of council members and the general public — and their job is to inform and advise council on a number of topics.

The Tourism Commission is seeking 12 representatives from a number of sectors including accommodation providers, arts and culture, attractions, biking, golf, restaurant, ski and sports and events sectors.

Spots are open for a variety of people, the Advisory Planning Committee is looking to fill one non-voting youth position and

Those with experience, drive and passion are encouraged to apply by Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. For more information visit vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-committees/committee-vacancies.

