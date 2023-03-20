City of Vernon seeks secondary suite input

The City of Vernon is looking for responses to its Encouraging Secondary Suites in Our Community survey, which is open online until Friday. (File photo)

For many years, the City of Vernon has encouraged the development of secondary suites in the community.

These dwelling units expand the community’s stock of rental housing, helping to meet the need for affordable housing by people from all walks of life — employees seeking jobs in Vernon, families, and seniors.

On Sept. 26, 2022, city council endorsed a new Housing Action Plan, which calls for encouraging the creation of rental suites within single family homes, semi-detached dwellings, and in detached carriage houses or secondary dwellings.

The City of Vernon is seeking community input on this action item.

All residents are invited to visit the Encouraging Secondary Suites in Our Community project page on www.engagevernon.ca and complete the survey. The survey is open until Friday, March 24.

A summary of the public consultation responses and draft bylaw amendments is expected to be presented to council in May.

