City of Vernon waives interest in response to COVID-19

Customers will have more time to pay, if needed, amid ongoing pandemic

The City of Vernon has waived interest fees for its first-quarterly utility billing period (January-March) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

The City of Vernon has waived interest charges for utility bills to allow more time for customers feeling the squeeze of COVID-19 to pay their bills.

The first quarterly utility billing period, which runs January to March 2020, normally has a due date of mid-May, but after a special meeting of council on March 31, those interest charges have been waived.

“The waiving of interest charges for this period will provide more time for customers to pay their pill if they need it,” the City of Vernon said in a statement.

The city provides residents and businesses with water, sewer, garbage collection, yard recycling and commercial recycling. Some of these services are provided solely by the City of Vernon, while others are provided in partnership with the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Customers can expect to see their utility bills in the mail by mid-April, but the city reminds its citizens that 2019’s fourth-quarter bills (October-December) that were due Feb. 18, 2020, are still subject to interest charges.

For more information on city utilities, visit vernon.ca.

READ MORE: COVID-19: No tickets for parking downtown Vernon

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan College student pens petition for pass/fail grades

Coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

