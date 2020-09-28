City reintroduces online tool to Vernon in new video

New video highlights benefits and features of MyCity

City of Vernon launches video explaining features and benefits of the its free and secure self-serve portal, MyCity. (City of Vernon)

The City of Vernon launched a new video to inform residents of the benefits and features MyCity has to offer.

MyCity is a free self-serve portal that allows residents access to their city account information with just a few clicks.

“MyCity is not a new tool, but not everyone knows what a great resource it is for our residents and businesses to find information they need quickly and easily, right when they need it,” communications and grant manager Christy Poirier said Sept. 28.

“Often times, we find residents need to get a copy of a past utility bill or property tax notice, or they want to complete a home owner grant and aren’t sure where to go,” she said. “The good news is that all these things can be found in their MyCity account, which takes very little time to set up.”

Residents can also see their account balances and due dates, property assessments, invoices, transaction history, quarterly water usage details and business licence renewal details on the web-based portal.

“Residents can print copies of their past invoices, sign up for utility and property tax e-billing, and also access automatic withdrawal payment forms. It’s a one-stop-shop for so many services,” said Poirier.

Sproing Creative and the City of Vernon teamed up to produce the video to show all the features MyCity has to offer. It also provides instruction on how to create a profile in minutes.

