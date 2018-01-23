City unveils plan for new Landing park

Park to be located along several properties on Lakeshore Road

The City of Vernon has unveiled preliminary plans for a new park on Lakeshore Road in Okanagan Landing. (City of Vernon photo)

Picnic tables, bocce courts, accessible swings, parking lot, naturalized areas, gathering spaces.

All will be included in a new park along Okanagan Lake for 2018.

The City of Vernon has developed a preliminary design for several properties along Lakeshore Road.

“This park is the first phase of a larger park planned for Lakeshore Road, with more phases to come in the future,” said city parks planner Kendra Kryszak.

The city will be following best practices and will obtain a riparian area report. It will also review wildlife and dangerous trees in the area.

Residents can, beginning this week, provide comments to the preliminary design as well as their own ideas for future phases of the park at www.engagevernon.ca.

The Ministry of Environment and the archeology branch will be notified and plans submitted for their review.

Construction on the park will start this summer and be completed in the fall.