Vernon Search and Rescue transported an injured cliff jumper from Kalamalka Lake to BC Ambulance Saturday, Aug. 22. (VSAR photo)

Cliff jumper rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Rescue crews were called in to retrieve an injured cliff jumper over the weekend.

“Our teams were deployed by boat and by foot to the cliffs in Kalamalka Provincial Park,” Vernon Search and Rescue reported Saturday. “Upon locating the subject, our members packaged the subject and transferred them to our waiting boat. Our boat team returned to the Coldstream boat launch where B.C. Ambulance members were waiting and the subject was transferred into their care.”

The individual had back pain upon VSAR arrival and was put into a c-spine.

The latest incident has crews reminding the public of the dangers of cliff jumping, as outlined by BC AdventureSmart :

  • Unknown objects lurking below the surface of the water;
  • Ever-changing water conditions and depths; and
  • Slippery conditions climbing to the diving point.

Local teams have been busy over the last week participating in searches, evacuations, & rescues both with their own…

Posted by Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society on Friday, August 21, 2020

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Kal Lake after Coldstream cliff jumping incident

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cliff jumpingSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis
Next story
‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Just Posted

Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

Motorcycle and SUV crash in Vernon

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Cliff jumper rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Morning Start: What does the British Columbia flag stand for?

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working on re-entry plan for Heritage Hills residents

Christie Mountain fire had resulted in evacuation order in Electoral Area D

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

Most Read