Clogged Up: City of Vernon to clean two sanitary lines

The cleaning will take place on Aug. 11 and 12 from 1 a.m. at 7 a.m.

Some potentially noisy sewer work will be taking place in the wee hours this week.

The City of Vernon will be cleaning some sanitary lines overnight on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.

Throughout the two early monrings, crews will be flushing and conduction CCTV work on 41st Avenue between 30th and 32nd Street as well as 28th Avenue between the same two streets. Crews will also be inspecting the underground infrastructure, meaning there needs to be a minimal amount of flow moving through the sewer system while they’re working.

Each day, the work is expected to take place between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The City warns that residents in the area might hear some noise while flushing is taking place. They will be making every effort to not disrupt people in the surrounding areas.

