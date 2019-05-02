CMHC says overall housing market no longer highly vulnerable after prices ease

Housing prices in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton move closer to sustainable levels

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it no longer rates the country’s housing market as highly vulnerable after an overall easing of price acceleration.

The federal agency said in a report Thursday that it rates the overall market at moderate after 10 consecutive quarters at the highly vulnerable rating, though some cities remain at elevated risk.

“The state of the national housing market has improved to moderate vulnerability,” CMHC chief economist Bob Dugann said in a statement.

“Even though moderate evidence of overvaluation continues for Canada as a whole, there has been improved alignment overall between house prices and housing market fundamentals in 2018.”

The inflation-adjusted average price decreased 5.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2018 from the same period a year earlier.

READ MORE: CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

CMHC said that while house prices in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton moved closer to sustainable levels, it continues to see a high degree of vulnerability in those markets.

The agency noted that while Vancouver remains rated at highly vulnerable, evidence of overaluation has changed from high to moderate.

The biggest cities in the Prairies remain at a moderate degree of vulnerability, while Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax and St. John’s are rated as low vulnerability.

The report based its vulnerability assessment on several criteria including price acceleration, overvaluation, overbuilding, and overheating.

Price acceleration has eased nationally after the federal government’s mortgage stress tests came into effect in 2018 and raised the bar for qualifying for a mortgage, the report said.

“Tighter mortgage rules, likely reduced demand for housing, and contributed to the observed decline of house prices.”

CMHC also noted that inflation adjusted personal disposable income dropped by 1.2 per cent to reduce buying power, but that was partially offset by a young-adult population that grew by 1.9 per cent to continue to increase the pool of potential first-time homebuyers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck
Next story
Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Just Posted

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

The annual walk take place Sunday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Vernon downtown washroom closed

The building has been a frequent target of vandalism over the years and that has resulted in thousands of dollars in repair costs for the City of Vernon taxpayer.

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Vernon driver not frustrated with horseback riders

Man accused of road rage by two people on horseback on Bella Vista Road devastated by media story

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike will not return in 2019

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Company looking to produce CBD oil in the South Okanagan one step closer

Green Mountain, to be located on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden

Where do recyclables from Shuswap homes end up?

Recent reports of Canadian garbage dumped overseas raises question of where local materials go

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfire

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Most Read