CN replacing Coldstream rail crossing

Work began on Murphy Road crossing at Highway 6 Sunday morning, June 19

The District of Coldstream says Canadian National (CN) Railway is replacing the crossing at Murphy Road and Highway 6.

Work on the project began Sunday, June 19, at 8 a.m., and is expected to run until Tuesday, June 21, at 8 p.m.

Detours to Ricardo Road and Warren Road will be in place via Highway 6 or Buchanan Road.

Motorists are asked to please obey all traffic signs.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
