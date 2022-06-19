CN replacing Coldstream rail crossing

Work began on Murphy Road crossing at Highway 6 Sunday morning, June 19

Work on replacing the railway crossing at Murphy Road and Highway 6 in Coldstream began Sunday morning, June 19, and is expected to be completed Tuesday evening, June 21. (Google Maps)

The District of Coldstream says Canadian National (CN) Railway is replacing the crossing at Murphy Road and Highway 6.

Work on the project began Sunday, June 19, at 8 a.m., and is expected to run until Tuesday, June 21, at 8 p.m.

Detours to Ricardo Road and Warren Road will be in place via Highway 6 or Buchanan Road.

Motorists are asked to please obey all traffic signs.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional Districtrailway