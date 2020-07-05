Black Press file photo. June 22, 2020.

Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Off-road vehicle swerved to miss oncoming traffic

A 33-year-old Coalmont woman was airlifted to a Kamloops hospital, Sunday afternoon, July 5, following an ATV crash.

“The woman would most likely be dead, if she had not been wearing her helmet,” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The accident occurred on Blackburn Road, approximately 5 km north of Coalmont.

Hughes said the road is not permitted for ATV travel.

Related: Head injuries in Coalmont ATV crash

The rider encountered an oncoming vehicle. “She lost control, and over-corrected, and ended up sliding sideways,” said Hughes.

The ATV flipped several times. “There was extensive damage to her helmet.”

Hughes said the victim was unconscious for between three and five minutes, and also suffered severe injuries to her skin from ‘road rash.’

Speed is not being considered as a factor in the accident, nor is alcohol, said Hughes.

He stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when operating an off road vehicle.

“It’s the difference between death, life threatening injuries, or just a really bad day.”

Related: Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tories, NDP at odds over federal spending as Liberals prepare fiscal snapshot
Next story
Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

Just Posted

Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

More than 25 in Class of 2020 hold special ceremony at Vernon acreage to mark graduation

Vernon Vipers acquire power forward

Former Salmon Arm Silverback Jarrod Semchuk, from Kamloops, comes to Vernon via Bonnyville of AJHL

Major road project in Towship of Spallumcheen starts Monday

Reconstruction and repaving of 1.4-kilometre stretch of Back Enderby Road to last until October

No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

Okanagan Science Centre open with pandemic safety measures

The Vernon centre has also added four new entries to its summer camp lineup

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Off-road vehicle swerved to miss oncoming traffic

Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

The managed seasonal worker campsite will be located within a separated area of Peach Orchard Municipal Campground

300 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert due to flood risk as river rises

Heavy rainfall on Canada Day has river rising steadily, threatening 175 properties

Kelowna high school football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

Isaac Athans, and his family, have a long history of success across various sports in the Okanagan, nationally

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

The rare weather event was spotted early in the morning on July 4.

Most Read