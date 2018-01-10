Coldest Night of Year walk seeks teams

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is encouraging residents to bundle up and raise cold, hard cash for The Coldest Night of the Year walk.

This family-friendly winter fundraising event, presented by the Bannister Automotive Group, takes place on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 24.

“Thousands of participants will be taking part in the walk in an anticipated 100+ cities across Canada,” said Lisa Anderson with the Upper Room Mission. “By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter.”

Participants choose to walk either the 5- or 10-km routes, and raise funds to aid the work of the Mission. Participants pay the $25 registration fee, (reg. fee increases to $40 effective Feb. 19), or choose to waive the fee and raise a minimum of $150, or $75 for youth ages 11-17 years.

Children 10 and under may participate for free.

Everyone that either pays the registration fee or raises the minimum will receive a CNOY toque.

“Donning the iconic Coldest Night toques, participants will walk and warm up with toasty drinks at the Upper Room Mission, hosted by Kal Tire, the rest stop along the way,” said Anderson.

The Vernon walk begins and ends at the Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45, located at 3103-30th Street, where walkers will register, turn in the results of their fundraising efforts, and return at the end of the evening for a warm celebration meal.

This is the Upper Room Mission’s sixth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and they’re aiming to raise $50,000 for their work with the less fortunate families and individuals in Vernon.

“Funds raised at this event will go towards their 2018 food budget.

“In 2017, the Mission’s Food Security Program served over 90,000 hot meals to those in need,” said Anderson. “Their Healthy Snack Program also assists over 500 local school-aged children and youth with nutritious food items throughout the school year.”

The Upper Room Mission has been serving Vernon residents in need since 1980.

Funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit the agency in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.

To learn more or to sign up a team visit: https://cnoy.org/location/vernon.