Coldstream building official retires

Longtime district employee leaves without fanfare

  • Jan. 31, 2018 9:57 a.m.
  • News

The District of Coldstream is searching for a new building official.

According to a release issued by the District last Friday, Bob Bibby is retiring after 14 years of employment with the District.

The announcement was made via email, just after noon on Jan.26. In the release, Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel, recognized Bibby for his contributions over the years and wished him well. Seibel said the retirement was effective as of Jan.26, and the District would begin searching for Bibby’s replacement immediately.

The District refused to comment further on the subject. Phone calls and emails sent to Bibby seeking a comment were not returned.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
