Coldstream family golf tourney scores ace for VSAR

Second annual SOS for VSAR, hosted by Cheryl and Jody Lambert, nets $55K for search and rescue

Coldstream’s Lambert family, owners of Geotech Drilling, present Vernon Search and Rescue with a cheque for $55,000, proceeds from the second annual SOS For VSAR golf tournament. (Contributed)

They don’t have to search for people to take part or open their wallets.

When Cheryl and Jody Lambert of Coldstream, owners of Geotech Drilling, throw a golf tournament for Vernon Search and Rescue, friends, family and colleagues eagerly show their support.

The second SOS For VSAR (Supporting Our Searchers) golf tournament was held at the Vernon Golf and Country Club recently, and the 18-hole Texas Scramble tournament raised $55,000, $5K more than the first event in 2019. The tournament was postponed the last two years because of COVID.

“We didn’t anticipate making this much at all as COVID was tough on some businesses,” said Cheryl Lambert. “Jody and I are very thankful, and truly appreciate all the support we received from our local businesses, friends and family.

The tournament began in 2019 as a way for the family to say thank you to VSAR, who rescued the Lambert’s son in 2018.

Brett Lambert had been snowmobiling with a group of friends on Hunters Ranger near Enderby in January 2018 when he became separated from the group.

After two hours of no contact, Lambert was reported missing and VSAR was mobilized through the instruction of a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

“You always hear about something like search and rescue and other volunteer groups but until it hits that close to home,” said Jody in a 2019 interview with The Morning Star, as his wife finished his sentence. “You realize that the resource is needed to safely search for people,” said Cheryl. “The very next day, I thought we needed to do something.”

The inaugural golf tournament raised $50,000. The tourney will be an annual event.

READ MORE: Coldstream family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

READ MORE: Local family organizes VSAR fundraiser after son successfully rescued from snowmobile incident



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationfundraiserGolfSearch and RescueVernon