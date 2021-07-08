Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream opens council meetings to public

Moves made by provincial health officer to health order allow for people to return to chambers to watch proceedings

Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public.

The move comes after B.C.’s provincial health officer amended a health order regarding gatherings and events. Members of the public, including the media, can attend council meetings and public hearings within a defined set of parameters.

Those include:

• Indoor gatherings at a maximum number of 50 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater;

• Physical distancing is no longer mandatory; and

• Mask wearing is recommended in indoor public spaces for all people 12 and older who are not yet fully vaccinated (proof of vaccination is not required).

Hand sanitization supplies and washroom facilities will be provided for the public and will be clearly designated.

If you want to attend a council or committee meeting, seating is first-come, first-serve. If you can’t be there in person, the district will continue with virtual meetings through Zoom following the current protocols.

If members of the public would like to attend a regular council or committee meeting, the number of seats available will be first come, first served. For those who cannot attend a meeting in person, the District will continue with the virtual meetings through Zoom following the current protocols in place.

For more information on council meetings and electronic attendance please visit www.coldstream.ca.

READ MORE: ‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

READ MORE: BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Previous story
‘The most stressful year of my life’: Okanagan cherries devastated by heat wave
Next story
Spallumcheen highway barriers placed recently are now being adjusted or removed

Just Posted

Karma Gill, the co-owner of Kelowna’s Farming Karma. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘The most stressful year of my life’: Okanagan cherries devastated by heat wave

Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream opens council meetings to public

Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver on May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas jumps 14 cents at Vernon station

Rex sniffs around the remains of grass fire sparked in Armstrong July 7, suspected to be caused by someone driving by and discarding a cigarette butt. (Clint Attfield photo)
Cigarette butt suspected in Armstrong grass fire