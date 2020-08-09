Coldstream provincial park trail gets assessment

Vernon Search and Rescue Society members joined personnel from B.C. Parks in assessing a new trail in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Sunday, Aug. 9. (Facebook photo)

Conditions were sunny and hot, but Vernon Search and Rescue personnel were not looking to save anybody in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Sunday, Aug. 9.

VSAR members joined colleagues from BC Parks in the provincial park to assess and mark a new bypass trail on the east side of the park near the landslide site.

“This trail will help us safely respond to emergencies in the area,” wrote VSAR on its Facebook page.

VSAR members used its new Transport 1 truck and assessed the trails with its Kioti Mechron Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), which came in handy earlier this year when search and rescue assisted an injured cyclist on the Okanagan Rail Trail.



BC ParksSearch and Rescue