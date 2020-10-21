Coldstream retirement community to close Lodge

Coldstream Meadows Retirement Community announced Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, The Lodge will close by February 2021. (Coldstream Meadows Retirement Community)

Staff to work with residents of the Lodge to find new accommodation

Coldstream Meadows Retirement Community is set to close the Lodge at the end of February.

“The Lodge has no future as a home for seniors,” the retirement community said in a statement.

The Lodge is the oldest building at Coldstream Meadows, with the original building dating back to the ’50s, but the cost of updating it to current safety codes is the reason behind the closure announced Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Coldstream Meadows management and staff will work with residents and their families to ensure all residents are provided with the best options for relocation.

Meanwhile, Coldstream Meadows’ other neighbourhoods including the Cottages, the Views, the Terraces and the Bungalows continue to provide a safe and secure choice for residents.

Relocation of residents to one of Coldstream Meadows’ other communities is an option for those residing in the Lodge.

All questions should be referred to Jack Borden at jackborden2020@gmail.com.

