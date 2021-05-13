Coldstream staff recommend cutting outdated, conflicting policies

A staff report also calls for Kal Lak access protections in the next Official Community Plan

After a recent review of Coldstream policies, staff say there are some the district could do without — starting with an outdated policy related to Kalamalka Lake access.

And coming at a time when Vernon council is looking closely at access points on Okanagan Lake during the Parks Master Plan process, the review has brought to light the need to protect Kal Lake access as well.

The report by Ryan Roycroft, development services director, recommends rescinding up to four policies that no longer serve any purpose to the district. In fact, all four policies “actively contradict municipal bylaws or provincial legislation,” the report reads.

The first policy mentioned — Municipally Owned/Controlled Properties (Road Allowances) Accessing Kalamalka Lake — indicates that the district retains all existing accesses fronting the lake. The report deems this policy “meaningless from a functional standpoint,” because policies are designed to direct staff, and staff can’t sell or dispose of land.

“If, for whatever reason, council voted to sell a lake access, this policy would not be able to stop it. It would only put council in an awkward position.”

The report also recommends that staff “prepare language” that prioritizes the protection of Kalamalka Lake access ahead of the next Official Community Plan update.

“Lake access is an important priority, and there is value to council making a strong statement on retaining lake accesses.”

The second suggested policy deletion is in a similar vein; it appears to offer guidelines for staff to give “approval in principle” to sell excess municipal land, which again, can’t be done without council’s prior authorization.

“Establishing a parallel false process serves no purpose,” the report states. “Disposal of land should be left to council.”

The third policy pertains to the approval of second residences on ALR property, and it’s facing the axe because the ALC no longer permits second dwellings as a matter of right, and it conflicts with senior government regulations.

The last policy, from 1994, relates to ALC subdivision applications. It made the ‘rescind’ list because it contradicts with zoning bylaw requirements on things like minimum property size.

The policy review and recommendations will be presented at the next Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, May 17.

Brendan Shykora

BC LakesMunicipal Government