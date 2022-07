UPDATE: Collision causes delays on Highway 1 west of Sorrento

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 1 is now open to single alternating lanes. Drivers should still expect delays.

tweet

Traffic delays are expected on Highway 1 near Sorrento as emergency personnel respond to a motor-vehicle collision.

At 1:31 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, DriveBC reported a vehicle incident was blocking the highway at Little River Road west of Sorrento. Crews were en route and drivers could expect major delays.

Emergency personnel responded to a collision on Highway 1 at Little River Road west of Sorrento on July 5, 2022. (DriveBC image)

lachlan@saobserver.net

collisionShuswap