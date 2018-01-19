Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a two vehicle accident in the Elmwood Road area of Highway 97 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Traffic is being rerouted causing major delays in both directions. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Collision closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Two vehicles involved in crash that has halted traffic

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Vernon’s Swan Lake corridor shortly after 4 p.m. has brought traffic to a halt.

Emergency personnel are calling the accident a “high velocity collision” and there are undetermined casualties.

The accident occurred near the intersection of the highway and Meadowlark Road.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions, and DriveBC estimates it will open at 11 p.m.

Both north and southbound traffic are being rerouted via Pleasant Valley Road until the accident scene investigation is completed.

More to come.

Just Posted

