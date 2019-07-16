Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

A collision between a semi truck and a hydro pole on Highway 1 shut off power to thousands of Shuswap residents.
BC Hydro reports that on Monday, July 15 at 11:55 p.m., power was cut off for 4,300 residents of the Sicamous area. The cause was a semi truck carrying steel pipes colliding with a hydro pole near the Canoe Forest Products sawmill.
The Salmon Arm Fire Department reports only minor injuries were sustained by the driver.
The pipes the truck was carrying spilled onto the highway, causing a road closure which, according to Dive BC’s Twitter account, reopened partially at 1:46 a.m. and was fully open at 7:37 a.m.
CLEAR – #BCHwy1 is now clear
East of #SalmonArm after an earlier vehicle incident.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 16, 2019
BC Hydro crews got the power back online at 5:58 a.m.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.