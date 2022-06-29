Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok reflects on Premier Horgan’s career

Despite their political differences, Clovechok says it was a pleasure to work with Horgan

Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden. Clovechok has worked with John Horgan for six years and says he was a pleasure to work with. (Claire Palmer photo)

On Tuesday, June 28, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced he will not be seeking re-election in the 2024 provincial election and will be stepping down as NDP leader, after leading the province for almost six years.

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says it was a pleasure to work with him and hopes people will remember him for how much he cared about his constituents.

“John Horgan cared about people and you really get into this business for people,” said Clovechok.

“I just want to thank him for his service.”

While the two were at political odds, Clovechok says, Horgan was always helpful and had open ears to hear about the plights of the people in the Columbia River-Revelstoke region.

One such instance was when Clovechok raised concerns about the dangers around Highway 1 around Three Valley Gap 20 km east of Revelstoke, back in 2018. He says that Horgan was able to expedite some of the rock work that was done to help keep his constituents safe.

“He helped me and helped my people, he and I have that in common, we got into this business to help British Columbians, so it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him.”

Clovechok adds that he thinks that the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPPA) should be a part of Horgan’s legacy, stating that it was something that needed to be done and was the first of its kind. It’s something that Horgan should be remembered for, he said.

Moving forward, Clovechok says that Horgan stepping down will be a loss to the BC NDP, as he was a charismatic leader.

“There are no questions that he was the greatest asset to the BC NDP, on any team it hurts you if you lose your quarterback,” he said.

Clovechok says that he’s looking forward to the coming months and what the future holds for B.C. – he says that the energy around the B.C. Liberals with their new leader Kevin Falcon is unrivalled.

He also hopes that there’s a fall session, despite the looming NDP leadership race.

