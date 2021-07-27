The Alertable system launched in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on July 23, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)

Columbia-Shuswap residents invited to learn more about new mass notification system.

Regional district to host online meeting on Tuesday, July 27

  • Jul. 27, 2021 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Residents of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are invited to take part in a brief online meeting about Alertable, the regional district’s new mass notification system.

During information session, being held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the CSRD, will be providing updated information on the service that went live on July 23.

Alertable is a multi-purpose communication platform used to send alerts to residents, businesses and visitors during critical events like fires or floods, as well as for relevant day-to-day communications, such as water advisories.

The program serves the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) and other emergency programs in the region.

More information and the link to the meeting can be found at csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: CSRD launches new emergency alert system

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation condemns cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters
Next story
Town of Oliver out of state of emergency, landfill open again

Just Posted

Wyatt Rand helps with filling the Kelowna Community Fridge on April 24. Located at 1310 Bertram Street, the outdoor pantry and fridge is now accessible 24/7 for dropoff and pickups. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Community fridge opening in Lake Country

An aerial view of Monday afternoon’s White Rock Lake wildfire behaviour in the Jimmy Lake area July 26, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: Westwold wildfire grows to 17,900 hectares; more evacuation orders, alerts issued

Longtime friends Brittney Page, left, and Kristin Postill return to Kalamalka Lake on their standup paddleboards Saturday, Aug. 14, for their fourth annual Stand Up For…fundraising challenge. This year, the pair are paddling in support of Vernon’s Archway Society. (Contributed)
North Okanagan paddleboard pals return to Kal Lake for fundraiser

Lake Country Brewing Company has plans to open up in the Highway 97 plaza in town. (Contributed)
New brew pub planned for Lake Country