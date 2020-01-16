James Mullinger will be paying to visit to the Okanagan in April (Photo courtesy of James Mullinger)

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

More laughs and chuckles will soon be coming to the Okanagan.

Comedian James Mullinger will be visiting Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton in April as part of his upcoming “Embrace Where You Live” tour.

READ MORE: James Mullinger brings the laughter to Kelowna

Mullinger has travelled extensively throughout Canada in recent years to perform stand-up comedy shows, including in 2016 and 2018 when his shows quickly sold out at the Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Adding to his resume, Mullinger also produced a biography film about the highs and lows in his own comedy career. The film features iconic actors from Twilight, Downtown Abbey and Notting Hill.

Tour dates include April 15 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna, April 16 at the Green Pub in Vernon and April 17 at The Cleland Theatre in Penticton.

For tickets, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow
Next story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

Just Posted

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Vernon’s beloved pudgy pit bull moved to Cranbrook

Penny was transferred from the Vernon BC SPCA branch to the East Kootenay shelter

AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents asked to be patient and respectful of workers

Province invests in Armstrong child care

Twenty new spots available at Armstrong Montessori Academy

Vernon Vipers fall to division-leading Vees in overtime

Reilly Herbst made 44 saves as Vees defeated Vipers 2-1 in OT

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway… Continue reading

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Province invests in North Okanagan child care

Twenty new spots available at Armstrong Montessori Academy

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read