Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

Organizer wants Summerland fund to expand from $18,601 to $5 million

There is a fund in place specifically for needs in Summerland, but at present the Summerland Fund does not have a lot of money.

Kim English, regional development officer with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, said the Summerland Fund has a value of $18,601 at present.

Since money given from the fund comes from interest, the amount it could distribute is small.

In 2018, the Summerland Fund provided $917 for use within Summerland.

“People don’t know that the fund exists,” she said.

But English believes the fund has the potential to build.

“I would like to grow it to $5 million in less than 10 years,” she said. “It has amazing potential to grow.”

She added that other small communities have managed to establish sizeable funds for community work.

“Now, as people are learning about them, these funds are growing,” she said.

Information about the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is available online at cfso.net.