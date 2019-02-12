Community Foundation of North Okanagan making impact

North Okanagan organization innovating and responsive in terms to community’s needs and wishes

At its recent annual general meeting and reception, Community Foundation of North Okanagan speakers shared glowing reports of increased donations and grants and, most importantly, increased impact.

The organization may now be “middle-aged,” in its 40s, but as executive director Leanne Hammond said, “The foundation has never been more innovating and responsive to both the needs of our communities and the wishes of our donors.”

With the Okanagan Rail Trail goal achieved, and funding to both the community foundation’s Spring Grants program and winter endowment income distribution to charities growing steadily, the organization has much to celebrate.

RELATED: Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

As outgoing board chairperson Janice Mori turned the reins over to Herb Wong, Mori highlighted the importance of expanding the foundation’s definition of philanthropy to think beyond only large monetary gifts from the few, to include innovative ways to offer relevant giving options for both a younger demographic and a wave of new philanthropists who want to see a more immediate impact of their donations.

Mori described the community foundation as a place where “public good and personal values intersect.”

Wong echoed his predecessor’s sentiments and pledged to explore new ideas around how to best benefit the communities of the North Okanagan.

“Having been involved with the community foundation for many years it is my honour to take the position of board chair for 2019,” he said. “I look forward to working with this passionate and skilled group of directors and staff to increase engagement with volunteers, donors and charitable causes in all the communities we serve.”

While the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is known primarily for its solid endowment program and continuous support of local charities through designated and donor-advised funds, the Okanagan Rail Trail initiative introduced hundreds of individuals and businesses to one of our area’s best-kept secrets.

RELATED: Rail trail donation wrapped up

According to foundation staff, working with so many new donors to facilitate gifts large and small has built a momentum they hope to channel into an appetite for continued positive impact and social change in the future.

“Now that people have seen what we can do when we work together, there is a collective excitement about what we could do next,” said Hammond. “By always looking ahead we can continue to be the ‘Charity for All Charities’ and a one-stop giving resource for donors who want to support our North Okanagan community today, tomorrow… forever.”

DID YOU KNOW? THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE NORTH OKANAGAN:

• gave out over $650,000 in 2018 grants to hundreds of local charities;

• facilitated more than 500 individual gifts from donors in 2018;

• holds over $16 million in endowed funds to create a sustainable stream of funding for the charitable sector each and every year;

• manages 175+ individual endowment funds for individuals, families, businesses and charities themselves to generate income specifically for charitable activity;

• facilitated 10+ community conversations involving charities, government and other local leaders on issues important to the area;

• publishes the Vital Signs Report to highlight where its communities are succeeding and where more help is needed;

• in partnership with an amazing array of volunteers and donors, raised donations of $7.8 million for the Okanagan Rail Trail project.

For more information about the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, the various options for giving, granting, or the myriad initiatives the Foundation is involved in, check out its website at www.cfno.org.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Work halted on Highway 97 rock slide
Next story
Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

Just Posted

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Tales from Iranian prisoner take Vernon stage

Pirsoner of Tehran atPerformingg Arts Centre Feb. 24

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing Merritt man to return home

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read