File photo.

File photo.

Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

  • Mar. 15, 2021 1:19 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board has approved an independent third-party financial review in expenditures over the past half-decade.

Staff will issue a request for proposals, with the review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000. The TNRD’s audit committee met this week and made recommendations, suggesting a review be conducted by an independent third party and encompass the expenses of all senior management and board directors from 2015 to 2020. If irregularities are found, it could go back farther in time, the board heard. The review will include examination of reporting, approval systems in place at the time and potential improvements to policies and processes.

Furthermore, the review is expected to be more thorough than a typical annual audit and “forensic” in nature.

The review comes in the wake of a KTW investigation into spending at the TNRD from 2015 to January 2020 via the regional district-issued credit card of then-CAO Sukh Gill. Receipts from that time period show numerous charges for parties and to coffee shops, high-end restaurants, wineries, luxury hotels and liquor stores.

Gill left the regional district suddenly in February 2020 with a $500,000-plus payout and a legal agreement mandating his exit be called a “retirement.”

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand, who joined the TNRD last September, said during Thursday’s (March 11) board meeting that questions have been raised about whether some past transactions by the TNRD should have been incurred on the taxpayers’ dime and whether they were appropriate. He said his expectation as CAO is to continue to do business in a “cost-effective” and “fully transparent” way, with oversights and safeguards. He said the review process would be led by himself and legislative services director Deanna Campbell with “full impartiality.”

“This will become our priority, with the goal to move this along as quickly as possible, while ensuring things are done right,” Hildebrand said.

The final terms of reference will be brought back to the board and the end result will be a report coming back to the board and public.

Kamloops Coun. Arjun Singh wondered if the money could be better spent on work not already done and reiterated he feels “quite strongly” that a lot of the expenses reported are legitimate.

“There’s obviously spending that nobody can really defend, but I mean the $500,000 top line number there is actually not the number that is salient, in my view, in terms of public concerns,” Singh said.

Hildebrand said given the awareness and media exposure in recent weeks, it needs to go a third party for that judgment.

“I just feel that would be an appropriate next step to be as fully transparent as possible,” he said.

Singh asked if the third party report would be released without “massaging” from the regional district. Hildebrand replied: “That is my understanding, but of course that would be the direction of the board.”

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine expressed support for a review. He said that while board members may feel comfortable with policy changes, an independent review could bring forward items the board may not be aware of and things that could have been done better.

“It think we owe that to the public to make sure they understand clearly that this is an open review and if they discover things that we’re not aware of, there are other changes that we will have to make,” he said. “I don’t think we should be comfortable by saying we knew that some changes had to be made, we made some changes and kind of everything’s all right. We’re doing this because we want to make sure that absolutely everything’s all right.”

Singh also said he did not wish to see a forensic audit occur annually. Chair Ken Gillis said he believes the forensic audit will show processes put in place since the expenses came to light and negate need for such an audit in the future. Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he hopes a third party review will give confidence to the public that the board is taking it “extremely seriously.”

“I think it’s very important to rebuild confidence and trust in the TNRD and how we move forward and I think it’s imperative that we do this now and, hopefully, we take these recommendations that we get from it to heart and we can chart a path forward,” he said.

Only one board director, Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico, opposed the review. He told KTW he is in favour of a financial review or audit in principle, but thinks the optics of the board setting out terms of the review will render the results unacceptable to the public. He said the goal should be instilling confidence in the regional district, arguing an independent outside group should put the review criteria together.

Directors push for increased transparency on spending

TNRD Area P (Rivers and the Peaks) director Mel Rothenburger suggested quarterly reporting on credit card expenses and other expenses submitted by directors and staff for reimbursement so it would be available freely to the media and public online at any time.

“As opposed to the current annual reports, which only give totals, and the amount of information is fairly basic in those,” he said. “I’m saying I think we would be better to provide a much more detailed report and not just on an annual basis, but quarterly or perhaps even monthly. That’s looking forward as opposed to looking back, which is the current conversation.”

Raine noted expenditures for federal MPs are listed on a government website. He said it is a requirement for the expenses to be made public, with precedent at the federal government level.

TNRD finance director Doug Rae said more reporting and detail should be provided to the board on expenses. He said in the past he has reported on all expenses and revenues for the entire organization and the feedback received was that it was “too much.” He suggested focusing in on areas on which the board wants to keep a closer eye. He said he is in support of that initiative, but cautioned it might result in additional finance staff.

“I’d like to provide more work, more reporting,” Rae said. “It may require some more resources in order to keep up with the workload.”

Rae agreed to bring back a plan on that matter.

READ MORE: Taxpayer-funded, two-drink maximum gets nod from Thompson-Nicola Regional Board

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen
Next story
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Just Posted

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Air Ambulance lands at serious Armstrong collision

Air Ambulance called to scene at Highway 97A and Rosedale Avenue, landed on highway beside vehicle

Community foundations from the North, Central and South Okanagan have teamed up with Canadian Mental Health Associaton and horse-assisted therapists across the valley to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers, by offering them a way to care for themselves. (Photo supplied)
Horse therapy offered to Okanagan frontline workers

Community foundations team up with mental health and horse-assisted therapists to offer program

Okanagan Culinary and Pastry Arts students Jessica Madinabeitia and Mariko Nagata prepare lunches for the OC Serves Up program.
Okanagan College serves up free healthy meals to students facing food insecurity

Students who are struggling financially have access to free healthy meals through the OC Serves Up initiative.

Crosswalks with lines of squares, called ‘elephant’s feet,’ mean cyclists do not need to dismount to cross. Drivers should watch for people coming from both directions. (City of Vernon photo)
Heads up: Cyclists, scooters and skateboards back on Vernon streets

Take caution, the City of Vernon urges, as pathways become more populated in warmer weather

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery in partnership with Sleeman Breweries Ltd. has announced an $11.2-million expansion to the facility. (Google Maps)
Vernon brewery drafts $11.2M expansion plan

Okanagan Spring Brewery expansion to satisfy growing demand for cans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

Busy preparing for their opening day, Little B’s Pizzeria’s Sharlene Neville and daughter Brittany Neville pause for a picture by their brick ovens, located in the lower level of Salmon Arm’s Old Courthouse building on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Dill Pickle pizza popular on opening day at new Salmon Arm pizzeria

Brittany Neville and mother Sharlene Neville open Little B’s Pizzeria in Old Courthouse

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Most Read