Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld - THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has announced a three-stop, east to west coast Canadian tour in honour of the nation’s 152nd birthday on July 1.

Scheer will begin Canada Day in Meductic, NB at a community breakfast before travelling to Toronto for Ribfest and eventually ending his day in Kelowna for the Canada Day concert and fireworks.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

“Canadians should be proud of the great nation we call home,” Scheer said. “(On Canada Day), we look back on the trials and triumphs that have defined our 152 years, and look to a future that I believe is brighter than ever before.”

Scheer will arrive at Waterfront Park Kelowna at 8 p.m., where visitors can meet the conservative leader.

READ MORE: Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day

The following day, Scheer will attend a barbeque in Kamloops at Riverside Park at 11:30 a.m.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
