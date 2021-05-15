Construction hammers ahead in Vernon

Building permits and values on pace to beat 2020

A building boom continues to echo through town.

Building permit values for 2020 were $104 million and are already at $39 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Residential permit values have reached $23 million this quarter, representing 59 units (compared to 46 last year). Overall for 2020, they were $83 million.

Commercial building values were higher in the first quarter last year than this year (mainly due to a $10-million application for a storage centre under construction at the former Canadian Tire building).

Total building permit value saw a 48 per cent increase from $26.7 million to almost $40 million this year.

There is no new industrial activity this quarter.

Unemployment rates in the Thompson Okanagan have also increased — from 5.5 per cent at the start of the pandemic to today’s 7.2 per cent.

Some of the developments underway include a $4.5-million restaurant and clubhouse at the Rise Golf Course.

“The neighbours have been waiting for years for this addition,” Vernon’s economic development planner Roy Nuriel said of the 3,300-square-foot facility.

The Anderson Way dental clinic is anticipated to be completed in the next few months.

The estimated $7.7-million 103-unit waterfront Vita apartment under construction is expected to spur additional growth.

“In the next few years we are going to see more and more development along this area,” said Nuriel, noting an area adjacent to Vita with a mixed-use development of hotel, restaurants, tourism and residential.

McCullough Court is being expanded with 48 new seniors housing units on Coldstream Avenue.

“It’s a great addition to our affordable housing in the downtown area,” he said.

My Place is being duplicated with 52 units.

“Very soon you’re going to see some movement on the site around June.”

Albert Place is being expanded by the Canadian Mental Health Association with 29 more residential units, supporting various demographics from seniors to young families. The $8-million project is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, an additional phase of the Hawks and the Strand are continuing and the Triple O’s restaurant and car wash construction is underway on 27th Avenue next to the Co-op gas station.

