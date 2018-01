Construction on the Kal Tire Place expansion is on time and on budget, according The City of Vernon’s Director of Recreation Services. Doug Ross says the roofing system is expected to be installed by Friday. The plumbing and mechanical system installations are also well ahead of schedule.

WATCH

Kal Tire Place Expansion Aug 24 – Dec 04. 2017

Courtesy of City of Vernon, Youtube

